Taco Bell is launching an all-vegetarian menu feature with 50 meat-free items

Taco Bell is continuing its push for vegetarian and veggie-loving customers with Veggie Mode, a 50-item, all-vegetarian menu available at its in-store kiosks. Customers using the kiosks can simply swipe a button to turn on Veggie Mode, and will only see vegetarian options.

Taco Bell has long aimed to be the fast-food pitstop of vegetarians by allowing customers to substitute beans and/or potatoes for meat in many menu items. Last year the company launched a vegetarian menu, and recently announced that a vegan, plant-based meat alternative would roll out nationwide. Veggie Mode adds new vegetarian menu items, while ending the annoying order experience of scanning dozens of menu listings for meat-free options.

Veggie Mode launches March 12.

Just FYI: Taco Bell’s website cautions that some restaurants “use the same frying oil to prepare menu items that may or may not contain animal ingredients. Also, we cannot guarantee that cross contact with meat products will not occur.”