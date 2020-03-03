It turns out COVID-19 sounds more like synth-pop than we thought

Who: Artist Eric Drass of the culture-jamming website Shardcore.

Why we care: Imagine the sounds of a virus. Coughing and sneezing, followed by scolding bless-you’s that translate to “Go home!” Those little pops in your inner ear due to pressure. Bathroom sounds. None of it is very pleasing to the ear. Since everyone is on high alert already, as COVID-19 charts a terrifying path around the world, it would be nice to hear something a little more soothing around the virus. Since the words “We have a vaccine—mass-produced, free and effective!” may not be coming any time soon, here’s the next best virus-related thing you can hear.

Artist Eric Drass has found corresponding musical notes for the DNA sequence of COVID-19, according to the NIH, and made a composition based on it. The song sounds as if Depeche Mode had done a synth-heavy score for a movie about hacking during the early ’80s. It could stand to be a little less tense, given how we all could use a little less tension right now. However, Drass simply is being faithful to the spirit of the virus, and you’ve got to respect that.

Have a listen to the track below, which is just a section of the two-hour full version, before it goes viral.