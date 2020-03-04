Why Corona Beer’s silence is the best possible response to coronavirus memes and discussion

As the spread of coronavirus continues, with more than 90,000 cases and 3,000 deaths, it’s rather nonsensical to associate it at all with the beer that shares its name.

Yet last week, when an extremely unscientific survey was released from a PR firm claiming that 38% of Americans wouldn’t buy Corona beer, there it was as a top trending topic across social media, and being reported by major news outlets.

Since the emergence and spread of COVID-19, there has been a steady stream of memes tying the virus with the popular beer brand Corona. The name’s right there—there’s no escape. Let’s be frank: It may seem stupid to you, but the beer-related memes are simply a coping mechanism for the fears that come with a rising pandemic.

Being associated with an undesirable person, event, or situation simply because you share a name has long been a source of pain (or at least annoyance) for some, and many giggly jokes for everyone else. Just ask anyone in America who happened to be named Adolf at the start of WWII. Or those who just happen to share a name with any celebrity. Back in 2014, Taco Bell even rounded up a roster of Ronald McDonalds to launch its new breakfast menu.

Before this Corona kerfuffle, though, perhaps the worst example of unfortunate and unrelated brand name association can be claimed by a 1980s diet candy called Ayds.

In a statement to Fast Company, a Corona spokesperson said, “While we empathize with those who have been impacted by this virus and continue to monitor the situation, our consumers, by and large, understand there’s no linkage between the virus and our business. There’s a good amount of misinformation out there that doesn’t match the reality of the business or consumer sentiment. Sales of Corona remain strong and we appreciate the continued support of Corona drinkers.”