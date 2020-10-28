Timber is having a moment. Should it?

For Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin, cofounders of design agency Studio Formafantasma , design is as much an investigative practice as it is an artistic discipline. And nowhere is this more evident than at their latest exhibition.

The show, called Cambio, recently reopened at London’s Serpentine Gallery after temporarily shutting down in March due to COVID-19. It’s is an expansive look at the timber industry and the hidden costs behind the wood we encounter in our daily lives, from housing to furniture. Through the exhibit, Trimarchi and Farresin hope to make the point that sustainable design has to take into account the full life cycle of a product—including where the material came from, and how it was extracted and produced, not just whether it looks green.

The timing couldn’t be more opportune. Timber is having a moment. There are timber skyscrapers, timber houses, and timber interiors, including everything from accent walls to kitchen cabinets to wooden bathmats. All of this adds up: The forest product industry accounts for $200 billion in sales a year in the U.S. alone, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Wood is often touted for having a lower carbon footprint compared to non-renewable resources, like metal, rock, or brick. But the research Trimarchi and Farresin conducted suggests that much of the timber industry is poorly regulated, and timber products are treated as disposable, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. This is backed up by the World Wildlife Fund, which says that the Earth’s natural forests can’t sustainably meet timber demand under current forest management regulations.

Serpentine Gallery commissioned Formafantasma to mount the exhibit two years ago, and over that period Trimarchi and Farresin consulted with experts across science, conservation, engineering, policy-making, and philosophy. They sifted through enough historical reference materials to make your head spin, including articles, books, and maps that span everything from the illegal timber trade in Brazil to the Atlantic mahogany trade to feminist ecological economics.

The Cliff’s Notes version of the timber supply chain, according to Farresin: Trees are either planted in a tree plantation or cut from a primary (untouched) forest. Then the trees are extracted by either selectively cutting by tree type, or clear cutting, where every tree is chopped down and replanted. These extraction processes are virtually impossible to regulate, according to Trimarchi and Farresin, because forests are managed nationally. That means Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro can remove protections at unprecedented scale while other countries bolster them.

Often the only way to know if timber is sustainably sourced is if it has a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) label—and while millions of products do, it’s unclear how that stacks up as a percentage of products overall. (The FSC labeling process has also been criticized for a lack of rigor.) That leads to the biggest problem in the supply chain today, according to Farresin. “What is legal in this moment is not necessarily what is sustainable,” he says. Consider the sad irony that Bolsinaro’s policies, destructive to the natural environment, are just fine in the eyes of the law. “So the next step is making sure what is legal is also more sustainable,” Farresin says. Sustainable logging, he suggests, should be made the law everywhere.