Cult sneaker brand Hoka One One surveyed 4,000 people to create its first activewear line

If you’re a runner, you’re probably aware of Hoka One One, the decade-old sneaker brand known for its ultra-lightweight, highly cushioned sneakers. The brand was founded in France in 2009 but now has a cult following among runners, generating $93.1 million last year. (In 2013, it was acquired by footwear conglomerate Deckers, which also owns Ugg and Teva.)

Hoka used this loyal fan base to its advantage to create its first apparel collection: It surveyed nearly 4,000 consumers to figure out what they wanted to wear. Hoka discovered that people are still hot on athleisure—clothes that will take them from their morning run into the rest of their weekend. So Hoka has launched a 27-piece line that includes sports bras and running shorts, but also hoodies, socks, and hats.

All of this suggests that our fashion habits have now permanently shifted. Society is more casual than ever and we’re also more focused on fit, healthy lifestyles. As a result, it’s becoming increasingly acceptable to wear joggers to the office and running shorts to the grocery store. In other words, in 2020, comfort is king.