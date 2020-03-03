advertisement
  • 10:47 am

Super Tuesday texts: How to give your Democratic candidate of choice a last-minute boost

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore (Bloomberg) (Biden) (Warren) (Sanders); Manthan Gupta/Unsplash]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

Want to support your candidate on Super Tuesday? Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have the most robust online texting platforms, called “peer-to-peer” texting: You simply follow a few minutes of instructions, and you can start sending text messages to voters online. Here’s how to sign up to help your candidate of choice:

  • Texting for Elizabeth Warren: Sign up here. Join the campaign’s Slack channel and follow the instructions in the #new-texters channel.
  • Texting for Bernie Sanders: Sign up here. Get up to speed with two online videos and a quiz, and soon you will be texting voters.
  • Calling or texting for Joe Biden: Sign up here to call voters in today’s Super Tuesday states, or click here to download an app that lets you text friends and family.
  • Mike Bloomberg’s campaign website offers a signup to volunteer in the future.

PSA: If you’re on the receiving end and hate getting unsolicited texts, you can usually opt out by replying “STOP” (after you go vote, of course).

