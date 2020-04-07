Andreessen Horowitz cofounder Ben Horowitz gives us his reading list

1. The Black Jacobins, C.L.R. James
The 1937 classic book on the Haitian Revolution provides an incredible story of leadership and how to change a culture.
2. Writing My Wrongs, Shaka Senghor
The memoir of a man who went to prison for 19 years, then became an author and MIT fellow.
3. Lenin: The Man, the Dictator, and the Master of Terror, Victor Sebestyen
A thrilling biography that provides great insight into how Communism works in practice.
4. Skin in the Game, Nicholas Nassim Taleb
A book about the dynamics of how large-scale, highly random systems behave.
5. Made in Harlem: A Memoir, Daniel R. Day
An amazing entrepreneurial story covering everything from dice to fashion.
A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.