Andreessen Horowitz cofounder Ben Horowitz gives us his reading list

1. The Black Jacobins , C.L.R. James The 1937 classic book on the Haitian Revolution provides an incredible story of leadership and how to change a culture.

2. Writing My Wrongs, Shaka Senghor

The memoir of a man who went to prison for 19 years, then became an author and MIT fellow.

3. Lenin: The Man, the Dictator, and the Master of Terror, Victor Sebestyen

A thrilling biography that provides great insight into how Communism works in practice.

4. Skin in the Game, Nicholas Nassim Taleb

A book about the dynamics of how large-scale, highly random systems behave.

5. Made in Harlem: A Memoir, Daniel R. Day

An amazing entrepreneurial story covering everything from dice to fashion.

A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.