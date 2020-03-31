Fitness streaming pioneer Tracy Anderson always carries chocolate in her bag

Fast Company: What is your best habit, and what is your worst?
Tracy Anderson: My best is being super consistent with my workouts, being present for my children, showing up for my family, making good food choices. My worst is being nonconfrontational.
FC: How do you unplug?
TA: I work hard until I know I totally deserve to truly unplug, so I can.
FC: What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?
TA: Deal with the roadblock. When I get stuck, it means I am not living truthfully in some way, so I face it and then the space opens up again.
FC: Is there a famous person you admire?
TA: Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Having that level of commitment to change any system or having a conversation with a culture before it is ready is powerful.
FC: What’s always in your bag?
TA: Water and chocolate.
FC: Is there a book you recommend to everyone?
TA: The Road to Character, by David Brooks. If you don’t have good character then I don’t care how successful you appear, you’re pretty poor in my book.
FC: What advice would you give your younger self?
TA: Don’t sit back and watch your innovation get ripped off over and over again. Bad people will take your gifts in business and not think twice about it.
FC: Do you have a mantra?
TA: “Focus on what you love and who needs you most.”
FC: Did you have a career fork in the road?
TA: You can train celebrities or you can research and create content that improves lives. It is impossible to do both, and I chose the content.
FC: What is the business buzzword you never want to hear again?
TA: “What’s your succession plan?”
FC: Do you have a work uniform?
TA: Sweats and cashmere sweaters over one-piece swimsuits and leggings.
FC: What TV show are you mid-binge on?
TA: The Mandalorian, for the second time around. I am obsessed. I could watch The Righteous Gemstones again too.
FC: What is your go-to food for fast fuel?
TA: Toasted sourdough bread and butter and a green juice.
FC: What do you send to congratulate someone?
TA: If they are dating someone new, I send tubs of C & the Moon body scrub. If [someone got] a promotion, I show up with lots of great wine so that I can celebrate with them!
FC: What’s your “get pumped” song?
TA: It’s so embarrassing, but I feel like Justin Bieber broke into Justin Timberlake territory with “Yummy.”
FC: Is there a meeting you never miss?
TA: Any meeting that has to do with my kids.
A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.