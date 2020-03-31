Fitness streaming pioneer Tracy Anderson always carries chocolate in her bag

Fast Company: What is your best habit, and what is your worst?

Tracy Anderson: My best is being super consistent with my workouts, being present for my children, showing up for my family, making good food choices. My worst is being nonconfrontational.

FC: How do you unplug?

TA: I work hard until I know I totally deserve to truly unplug, so I can.

FC: What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

TA: Deal with the roadblock. When I get stuck, it means I am not living truthfully in some way, so I face it and then the space opens up again.

FC: Is there a famous person you admire?