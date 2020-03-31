UPDATES: COVID-19
Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani’s theme song is ‘Dancing on My Own’

Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani shares her daily soundtrack.

[Illustration: Andre Gottschalk]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Waking up

Frozen’s “Let It Go” or “What’s Up Danger,” Blackway & Black Caviar
My son loves both: We play them in the morning while we brush our teeth, get dressed, and dance.

Driving

“Hypnotize,” The Notorious B.I.G.
My driver’s license lapsed over 10 years ago, but when I drove, I loved listening to ’90s hip-hop.

Working out

“Morni Banke,” Guru Randhawa
Bollywood music gets me hyped, so it’s my go-to for working out, especially when I am doing sprints.

Hard at work

“Formation,” Beyoncé
No one works harder than Queen B.

Psyching up

“Dancing on My Own,” Robyn
My theme song. It makes me feel amazingly brave.

Mellowing out

“All of Me,” John Legend
This song instantly puts me at ease no matter what else is going on in my day.

A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.

