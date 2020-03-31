Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani’s theme song is ‘Dancing on My Own’

Frozen’s “Let It Go” or “What’s Up Danger,” Blackway & Black Caviar My son loves both: We play them in the morning while we brush our teeth, get dressed, and dance.

Driving

“Hypnotize,” The Notorious B.I.G.

My driver’s license lapsed over 10 years ago, but when I drove, I loved listening to ’90s hip-hop.

Working out

“Morni Banke,” Guru Randhawa

Bollywood music gets me hyped, so it’s my go-to for working out, especially when I am doing sprints.

Hard at work

“Formation,” Beyoncé

No one works harder than Queen B.

Psyching up

“Dancing on My Own,” Robyn

My theme song. It makes me feel amazingly brave.

Mellowing out

“All of Me,” John Legend

This song instantly puts me at ease no matter what else is going on in my day.

A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.