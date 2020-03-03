Allbirds partners on a sustainable design course, and it’s free

Housing and tuition will be covered for 12 designers, and the workshop will be held at the Portland, Oregon, location of Pensole, an academy centered on opening up the world of footwear design to young artists, from March 23 to April 10. Each course, taught by industry professionals, will focus on either footwear or clothing design. As part of the application process, prospective students are encouraged to submit designs that reuse household items such as coffee filters, or a color and materials mood board featuring biodegradable objects.

The master class is the outgrowth of a collaboration between Pensole and Allbirds, which is best known for its comfortable shoes made from natural materials such as eucalyptus tree fiber and sugar cane. It’s part of a larger push among brands to partner with design academies on environmentally minded projects. Last year, Nike released a manual with Central Saint Martins focused on circular design. The handbook uses design principles and case studies to show creatives the possibilities of designing with sustainability in mind.

The Pensole course on sustainable design is accepting applications through March 9. To apply, go here.