UPDATES: COVID-19
Reddit’s COO checks Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter every day

Reddit chief operating officer Jen Wong shares her media diet with us.

[Illustration: Andre Gottschalk]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Instagram

@AbstractSunday
Christoph Niemann is an artist who does work for The New Yorker. He takes day-to-day subjects and makes them into something clever.

TV show

The Crown
I like watching how the Windsor family continues to maintain their dynastic rule, funded by the public.

Twitter

@ChrissyTeigen
I struggle with Twitter, and I’m not really a user, but when I need a little break I do always check in with Chrissy Teigen.

Podcast

Every Little Thing
I love the episodes explaining why our body does weird things and the origins of random social behaviors.

A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.

