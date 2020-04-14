Reddit’s COO checks Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter every day

@AbstractSunday Christoph Niemann is an artist who does work for The New Yorker. He takes day-to-day subjects and makes them into something clever.

TV show

The Crown

I like watching how the Windsor family continues to maintain their dynastic rule, funded by the public.

Twitter

@ChrissyTeigen

I struggle with Twitter, and I’m not really a user, but when I need a little break I do always check in with Chrissy Teigen.

Podcast

Every Little Thing

I love the episodes explaining why our body does weird things and the origins of random social behaviors.

A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.