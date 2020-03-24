A Mondrian-inspired vase and other products ‘Fast Company’ is loving this month

A three-dimensional homage to Dutch artist Piet Mondrian’s simple and iconic geometric canvases, the Mondri vase can be flipped and turned to hold flowers in three different ways and accommodate various plant sizes. The minimalist vessel’s colorful, translucent acrylic panels, crafted by Danish designer Frank Kerdil, lend a striking, abstract air to the organic elements they contain. ($100, store.moma.org )

Slip silk sleep mask

“Using this mask helps me get into a meditative mindset, plus it’s so soft and I love how squishy it is.” —Tamara Mellon, founder and CEO, Tamara Mellon ($50, slip.com)

Recess drinks

“The CBD-infused drink is great for mellowing out after a fast-paced day. It somehow leaves you both calm and energized.” —Andrew Myers, CEO, RippleMatch (8 for $39.99, takearecess.com)

Pop smart ukulele

“My husband makes ukuleles, and I decided to learn how to play. This smart uke syncs with an app, making it easy to learn.” —Celine Grouard, photo editor, Fast Company ($83.99, popuband.com)

A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.