How to refine your EQ to thrive in uncertain times

This expression has practically become the mantra of retrospective professionals—including a CEO I spoke to recently. A few wins early in the company led him and his colleagues to grow overconfident and complacent. While they were busy basking in the glow of their success, their competitors were adapting. As a result, they had to scramble to catch up after a significant market shift, rather than innovating and growing market share.

Scenarios like this are all too common. They’re also precisely why the World Economic Forum identified emotional intelligence—or the awareness and intelligent use of emotions—as a skill that employees need to have to navigate unprecedented change.

For the first time, American workplaces have five generations working side by side. As baby boomers retire, we’re left with a massive gap in leadership. There aren’t enough Gen Xers to fill newly empty positions, but many millennials haven’t acquired the experience to take up the torch either. Thanks to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which includes advances in AI and blockchain, we’re seeing people’s roles at work change rapidly, and it’s triggering widespread panic.

While IQs have increased over the past few decades, emotional quotients have declined. This is a dangerous trend. In volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) environments, EQ bottoms out, and we choose strategies that are ineffective at best and counterproductive at worst. Luckily unlike IQ, which remains stable after teen years, we can work on refining our EQ as we move through life and learn from our experiences. Here’s how you can do just that so that you can thrive in this uncertain environment

1. Hit the refresh button

Outdated skills are the ultimate career killer. Organizations want people who can adapt and learn on the job. Traditional hard skills like typing speed and financial acumen are less critical in many fields due to the rapid change we’re experiencing. You need to have voracious intellectual curiosity and passion for learning that can help you rethink your job.

To identify and fill your skill gaps, look at the trends in your field. Pick one skill that will help you adapt to your work environment, transition in your career, or snag that promotion— whatever goal you’re trying to reach.