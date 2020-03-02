Job seekers, these 10 tech companies hired the most people in SF, NYC, and Boston last year

Looking for a job in tech? A new report from ON Partners helpfully narrows down where to look in three major U.S. tech hubs, based on recent job growth:

Bay Area: 27,500 new tech jobs last year

Companies that hired the most: Google, Facebook, Apple, Oracle, Amazon, Adobe, Salesforce, Airbnb, Workday, VMware

Google, Facebook, Apple, Oracle, Amazon, Adobe, Salesforce, Airbnb, Workday, VMware Smaller companies showing big hiring growth: Instacart, Robinhood, Snowflake Computing, TripActions, Flexport, Asana, Affirm Inc., Credit Karma, Rubrik, Bill.com

NYC: 8,100 new tech jobs last year

Companies that hired the most: Amazon, Google, Facebook, Compass, Spotify, Microsoft, Uber, Salesforce, Indeed.com, Lyft

Amazon, Google, Facebook, Compass, Spotify, Microsoft, Uber, Salesforce, Indeed.com, Lyft Smaller companies showing big hiring growth: Rent the Runway, Justworks, Datadog, Squarespace, Fanduel, Warby Parker, Palantir Technologies, Moda Operandi, Group Nine Media, VTS

Boston: 5,540 new tech jobs last year

Companies that hired the most: Wayfair, Amazon, Google, HubSpot, Toast, ezCater, Mathworks, CarGurus, TripAdvisor, Kronos

Wayfair, Amazon, Google, HubSpot, Toast, ezCater, Mathworks, CarGurus, TripAdvisor, Kronos Smaller companies showing big hiring growth: Smartsheet, DraftKings, ZoomInfo, DataRobot, Salsify, Jobcase, Definitive Healthcare, Tracelink, American Well, Interactions LLC

It’s worth noting that some of these companies (Wayfair and Uber, for example) have also seen significant layoffs in recent months, and tech hiring growth in general is down roughly 3% in all three hubs. But it’s still strong, clocking in at 9%-11% growth for the year. Hiring is expected to stumble a bit this quarter due to COVID-19.