Calls to boycott the black woman-owned Honey Pot Company backfired spectacularly

Target is consistent when it comes to branding itself as inclusive and supportive of small businesses. In February, for instance, Target celebrated Black History Month as it does every year, by highlighting a selection of black-owned brands. One of those brands was the Honey Pot Company , which makes plant-based feminine products and is owned by Bea Dixon. The Honey Pot commercial had been running all February without incident.

But then all hell broke loose on March 1, when fans of Honey Pot noticed that the brand’s usual five-star rating on Trustpilot had been targeted by trolls claiming the company was racist and leaving scathing one-star reviews. Calls to boycott soon followed.

What was the fuss about?

The perceived offense was a comment Dixon makes in her commercial about hoping to empower young black girls.

“The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity. That means a lot to me,” Dixon says at the end of the commercial.

Rational people would see how the commercial celebrates diversity and is—once again—on brand for Target. However, the trolls accused the commercial of being racist and exclusionary, despite The Honey Pot Company’s tagline: “Made by humans with vaginas, for humans with vaginas.”