Cord-cutters can now stream FX shows on Hulu at no extra charge

As announced back in November, FX has brought its original series over to Hulu . That means if you subscribe to Hulu’s $6 per month on-demand service, you can stream full seasons of shows like The Shield, Fargo, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia at no extra charge. While Hulu doesn’t have every FX original (The Americans and American Crime Story are notable absentees), it appears to have most of them.

FX is also releasing some shows as Hulu exclusives, bypassing the cable network entirely. Those include the Alex Garland-led tech drama Devs (premiering March 5) and Mrs. America with Cate Blanchett (premiering April 15). Other shows premiering on the FX and FXX cable channels will stream on Hulu the day after they air.

The launch of FX on Hulu is another act of streaming consolidation by Disney, which acquired FX through its purchase of 21st Century Fox and assumed full control of Hulu shortly thereafter. Since then, it has shut down FX+, an add-on service that was only available to pay TV subscribers, and restructured Hulu, so that its executives report directly to Disney’s direct-to-consumer business.

By bringing FX shows to Hulu—some of them exclusively—Disney has shown that it isn’t afraid to sap more value from the TV bundle in order to build up its streaming services, which also include Disney+ and ESPN+.