Dick’s Sporting Goods uses sports bra history lesson to talk about the needs of the modern female athlete

But it wasn’t at Nike, Adidas, or any other major sports brand.

It was actually at the University of Vermont’s Royall Tyler Theatre, where Lisa Lindahl, Polly Smith, and Hinda Miller first created what would be called their “Jogbra,” by essentially sewing two jockstraps together.

Now Dick’s Sporting Goods (DSG) is using that nugget of athletics history trivia as the core of a new brand campaign.

The ad comes a month after Dick’s announced its 2020 Women’s Initiative program, which includes redesigning stores to include more room for women’s and girls’ products; a three-year, $5 million grant to the U.S. Soccer Foundation to engage 100,000 girls in underserved communities by 2023; and a sponsorship of USA Softball. Company president Lauren Hobart says that the company is also adding to its own line of products, through both the DSG and Calia by Carrie Underwood brands, and working with major brand partners to provide a better, wider selection of female-focused products. Next week in NYC, Carrie Underwood is walking in an all-female fashion show for DSG, featuring trendy lifestyle pieces available from brands for girls and women.

“You see the sports bra wasn’t invented until 1977, but even today, girls are being asked to play in unisex basketball shoes, and a number of other things,” says Hobart. “We are really passionate about trying to create products designed for the young female athletes. We really have woken up to the fact that there are two types of athletes. There’s the younger team-sport consumer, but then there is a whole other group who may not be playing active team sports, who we call the athletic female—who’s into sports, exercise, the outdoors—and we didn’t feel like we were serving them well enough.”

It’s the year 2020, and still too many sports equipment manufacturers are employing the “shrink-it-and-pink-it” approach.