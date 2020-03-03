Forget polling, there’s a better way to predict the next president and other trends

Analytics is the science of curiosity, and mine has always been insatiable. I’ve spent most of my career trying to predict which political candidates will go the distance, which products will surge in the marketplace, and which ideas will capture the public imagination. In short, what do people want, why do they want it, and will they still want it tomorrow?

During many years in the political arena, I relied on conventional polling and analytics. I vividly remember the moment that changed in late 2015. I was sitting on the set of a TV studio when I started to panic. I was used to sharing my predictions about candidates, but in the early months of the 2016 election season, my analytics were crashing. The numbers didn’t seem to matter. The percentages were useless. Predictions were futile. A new kind of candidate, Donald Trump, had surged onto the scene and he defied every rule of politics I knew. He was using Twitter like a Kardashian. He was embracing controversy while his opponents were avoiding it like the plague. He was disrupting every known pattern for winning an election. And it seemed to be working. How the hell did I measure his momentum?

Suddenly, the age of polling—of analysis by the survey numbers—was over. Instead, we were living in the age of momentum as a metric. I saw that most political analysts were trapped in the past, regurgitating 20th-century models—doing things the way they’d always been done. And the numbers were failing them because their reliance on statistics (mass of support) ignored what drove the momentum (velocity). A formula to quantify this was needed, which is how I came up with the momentum factor, or “MFactor,” in my analytics.

It’s based on physics, which originated with Isaac Newton:

P=M*V. Where Momentum equal Mass * Velocity.

By the time of my realization, people were beginning to notice that the conventional polling model was showing serious cracks. Polling was expensive and it was time-consuming. As methodologies switched from in-person to telephone to the internet, the process became easier, but also less reliable. Who were the people taking polls on the internet? Pollsters were losing control. But it wasn’t just the operation of polling that was less effective. It was the nature of polling. With polls, you only get answers to the questions you ask from the people you ask. There’s a time lag, during which minds can change. Most important, while polls might give you a sense of mass—the percentage of people who say they favor one candidate over another—they do not measure velocity.

In 2016, polling models predicted that Hillary Clinton was sure to win. But those polls missed the momentum factor. Clinton had high mass but low velocity. There were signs of lagging energy in the final months of the campaign, as Clinton appeared to be playing it safe. Polling models did not catch up to this. Trump’s mass wasn’t as great as Clinton’s, but his velocity was off the charts. Velocity, in turn, gave Trump enough mass to win. Analysts missed the signs that he would win because they failed to measure his momentum.

The 2016 election was a turning point for me, not just with political analytics but with a larger scope of businesses and individuals who were using a new metric of cultural relevance. Social media analytics turned out to be rich and predictive of trends. Tools were starting to allow us to measure public sentiment in politics, business, or social movements. This was a way to supplement polling, to understand what was out there, which would then inform the questions that we wanted to ask.