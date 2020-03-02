Netflix steps into live events with its inaugural Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Netflix is making it clear that it wants to be more than just a streaming service—and it’s using comedians as its guinea pigs to figure out exactly what that means.

The company branded its comedy division as Netflix Is a Joke last year in the form of a Sirius XM partnership—and now the streaming service is dipping into live events with Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

Produced in association with Live Nation, Netflix Is a Joke Fest is a festival of stand-up and activations across Los Angeles that will take place April 27-May 3 and showcase Netflix’s stable of comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Martin Lawrence, Amy Schumer, and more. The festival will have more than 100 live shows spread across more than 20 venues in L.A. Certain sets will be taped for distribution on Netflix later this year.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest will culminate in the inaugural edition of The Hall, a hall-of-fame ceremony honoring the greats in stand-up, with a physical location for The Hall set in a newly designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York. The Hall’s inductees for 2020 will be George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, and Joan Rivers, and will feature the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, and more paying homage.

“This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, in a statement. “It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

It’s also a chance for Netflix to tap into another revenue stream.

Netflix joins a growing list of networks and platforms taking their content into the real world in the form of live events. In 2018, Adult Swim launched the Adult Swim Festival, and a year before that, Comedy Central threw its hat into the ring with Clusterfest. Netflix would be wise to learn from its competitors’ mistakes, particularly Clusterfest, which attendees dubbed #clusterfyre (a portmanteau of Clusterfest and the notorious Fyre Festival) last year after issues of overcrowding overshadowed the event.