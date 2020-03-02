Coronavirus maps: 4 ways to track COVID-19 in real time as it spreads

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China, is continuing its spread around the globe, including in the United States, where Florida, New York, and Rhode Island all reported their first cases over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, the global case count was at more than 89,000, with more than 3,000 deaths. Despite those alarming figures, the CDC maintains that the coronavirus is “not spreading widely” in the United States and that most Americans are not at immediate risk of exposure.

That said, the situation is rapidly evolving, and it’s best to stay updated with the latest information. If you’re looking to track the spread of COVID-19, a number of reliable resources lets you do that in real time. I’ve rounded up a few below: