Coronavirus maps: 4 ways to track COVID-19 in real time as it spreads

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China, is continuing its spread around the globe, including in the United States, where Florida, New York, and Rhode Island all reported their first cases over the weekend.
As of Monday morning, the global case count was at more than 89,000, with more than 3,000 deaths. Despite those alarming figures, the CDC maintains that the coronavirus is “not spreading widely” in the United States and that most Americans are not at immediate risk of exposure.
That said, the situation is rapidly evolving, and it’s best to stay updated with the latest information. If you’re looking to track the spread of COVID-19, a number of reliable resources lets you do that in real time. I’ve rounded up a few below:
- Johns Hopkins CSSE: We highlighted this online dashboard and interactive map back in January, but it’s still one of the best out there, including regularly updated data on new cases, death counts, and recoveries. Find it here.
- Esri: The team at Esri’s StoryMaps (with support from Johns Hopkins) put together a series of maps and data that put the virus in perspective, including animated maps showing the early spread of the virus and how it progressed. The data is updated daily. Find it here.
- Kaiser Family Foundation: This group put together a “COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker,” which includes a map and interactive infographics that let you see new cases in each country. The tracking tool is regularly updated and uses data from the World Health Organization. Find it here.
- CDC: The maps and graphics on the CDC’s dedicated COVID-19 section are not as dynamic as some of the others above, but the section includes a wealth of information about affected countries, virus protection, symptoms, travel risks, and regularly updated case counts. Find it here.