Six things Apple needs to make a great iPad Pro trackpad

Rumor has it that Apple will turn the iPad into more of a direct laptop replacement this year by selling a keyboard with a trackpad built in.

Reporting for The Information, Wayne Ma writes that Apple could ship the new keyboard-trackpad combo alongside a new iPad Pro later this year. Apple has reportedly been experimenting with the idea for years, one of Ma’s sources said.

Releasing the hardware might be the easy part, though. While the iPad already supports mice and trackpads today, it’s through an accessibility feature that emulates finger presses. Having used this feature with a mouse, I can say that it’s nowhere close to the kind of support you’d expect from a laptop or desktop computer. I’d personally love for Apple to expand trackpad support to broader audience—with hardware to match—but it’ll have to do a lot of work on the software side first.

Here’s a short list of everything iOS trackpad support is missing:

A proper cursor

As if to drive home the idea that mouse support is for accessibility only, the current iOS cursor is a translucent circle with a dot in the middle. It doesn’t adapt to what it’s hovering over—for instance, by turning into an I-Beam pointer for text—and it makes precise selection tricky. This would have to change if Apple was building proper mouse and trackpad support in iOS 14.

Systemwide text selection

One theory about iOS trackpad support—proffered by both Dieter Bohn at The Verge and Jason Snell at Six Colors—holds that Apple may start simple by making the feature strictly about text. You can already bring up a cursor and select text on an iPad by dragging and tapping on the touchscreen with two fingers, so adding trackpad support for these interactions would be a logical next step.

But once you’ve started using a trackpad in a text editor, you quickly become aware of all the other places where cursor support is lacking. For instance, you still have to press and hold your finger down to highlight text in Apple’s Safari browser, and some text-heavy apps like Slack don’t even allow you to highlight text snippets. (You can copy an entire Slick message, but not part of it.) If text manipulation is going to be the focus of an iOS trackpad, it needs to work consistently across the entire operating system, just like it would on a Mac or Windows PC.