Twitter verified a fake 2020 congressional candidate that was created by a high schooler

A 17-year-old high school student has been able to do what many ordinary Twitter users wish they could: get a coveted blue “Verified” checkmark. However, the high school student didn’t get his own account verified. Instead, he managed to get Twitter to verify an account he created for a fake Republican supposedly running for Congress in Rhode Island, reports CNN Business . The verification of the fictitious congressional candidate, Andrew Walz, comes after, as CNN notes, a Twitter spokesperson said, “Our worst-case scenario is that we verify someone who isn’t actually the candidate.”

Yet that’s exactly what’s happened. But Twitter wasn’t duped by Russia’s propaganda machine or political extremists–they were duped by a high schooler who told CNN he was bored over the December holiday period and, after learning about Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, wanted to test Twitter’s election integrity efforts.

So how did the student, who CNN doesn’t name because he’s a minor, dupe Twitter? He took 20 minutes to create a website for the imaginary candidate, then another five minutes to make a Twitter account for him. For the candidate’s picture, the teen took an image created by artificial intelligence from the website This Person Does Not Exist. Then the teen had his fake candidate listed on Ballotpedia, a website that Twitter works with that aims to be an online encyclopedia for American political candidates.

The teen told CNN that Ballotpedia, who Twitter partners with, “to utilize their expertise in identifying the official campaign Twitter accounts of candidates” didn’t seek any proof that Congressional candidate Andrew Walz actually existed. After that, the account for the fake Walz was verified.

Twitter gives verified status to public figures, politicians, publications, and journalists, so its users have a better idea if the news or point they are reading comes from a legitimate source. The company has previously come under fire for not verifying political candidates who have not previously held public office, so in December Twitter announced it would step up efforts to verify political candidates.

Yet the fact that Twitter was so easily duped by a teenager whose actions could so easily be reproduced by individuals looking to manipulate political discourse and the 2020 elections is worrying. When CNN approached Twitter about the verified account for the fake candidate, the company quickly removed the profile and told CNN, “The creation of a fake candidate account is in violation of our rules and the account has been permanently suspended.”