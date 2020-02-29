Four reasons why a removable battery for the iPhone is a horrible idea

Earlier this week, the Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad published a scoop ( via Business Insider ) that sent ripples through the tech industry: the European Union is drafting legislation that would legally require tech companies to make products with batteries that users could easily replace on their own.

According to the leaked legislation, vendors who make smartphones, tablets, and wireless earphones will need to redesign those products to make all batteries user-removable and replaceable. The legislation is supposed to be announced to the public next month in order to hear from stakeholders, and it follows a recent EU impact assessment arguing that all smartphones must have a common charging standard (for example, USB-C).

If passed, the legislation would require everyone from Apple to Samsung to fundamentally redesign all the phones they currently make–not to mention tablets and wireless earbuds like the AirPods. (While there were once plenty of smartphones with removable batteries, 2007’s original iPhone began a trend toward sealed batteries that eventually led to removable-battery designers becoming neatly extinct.) Both initiatives are aimed at reducing e-waste, but while a common charging standard makes more sense from a technical and design perspective, mandating all devices have user-replaceable batteries is a horrible idea.

Here’s why:

It would make gadgets way bulkier

The immediate impact the legislation that devices must have user-replaceable batteries would have is on product design. We’re used to our tech products being thin and sleek. That sexiness of today’s products is possible because tech companies are constantly refining a device’s components to be more compact. That compactness allows more components to be packed into the same space–more sensors, larger thermal systems to dispel heat, and, yes, larger batteries.

Contrary to what you commonly hear on online message boards, non-user-replaceable user batteries aren’t a conspiracy concocted by Samsung and Apple to pad their bottom lines through the supposedly lucrative battery-replacement market. Rather, non-user-replaceable batteries have a massive impact on creating devices that are much smaller and thinner than they otherwise would be with user-replaceable batteries.

This is because user-replaceable batteries by their very nature need to be easily removable. And in order for an interior component to be easily removable, a device needs to have additional hinges, switches, or just plain space so it can be opened up without much effort or special tools needed. Those requirements mean user-replaceable batteries necessitate that devices are thicker and heavier–or other components are jettisoned to make room for the bigger user-replaceable battery mechanisms.