How the presidential candidates plan to address sexual harassment

Last week, more than two years after sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein catalyzed a movement of accountability, the disgraced producer was convicted of rape .

And yet, even now—in the first presidential race of the #MeToo era—we have two candidates facing credible sexual harassment claims. Since Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, there has been a steady stream of allegations against him. And Michael Bloomberg, whose company has faced a litany of harassment allegations, has come under fire both on and off the debate stage for refusing to let former employees out of their nondisclosure agreements. Days later, Bloomberg decided to release three former employees—women who had brought complaints against him—from their NDAs.

With the primary election well underway, we’re digging into the presidential candidates’ positions on key issues that affect working Americans. Today, we’re taking a look at how all the candidates in the race plan to address sexual misconduct and gender discrimination in the workplace.

Elizabeth Warren

Nearly all of the candidates—Warren included—have come out in support of the Be Heard Act, which was introduced in Congress last year. The wide-ranging legislation would nix the tipped minimum wage, ban forced arbitration clauses, extend federal protections against discrimination to contract workers and small businesses, provide legal aid to low-income workers, and conduct a national survey of workplace harassment. Warren also coauthored the Sunlight in Workplace Harassment Act, which would require public companies to come forward with harassment and discrimination settlements. In her own campaign, Warren has reportedly introduced trainings and policies to “create a safe and inclusive organization that lives the values we fight for every day.”

Warren plans to strengthen the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as well, by increasing funding. “It will also issue first-of-its-kind guidance on enforcing claims involving the intersectional discrimination that women of color face from the interlocking biases of racism and sexism,” she says in a plan to help women of color in the workplace.

Warren, who has openly shared her own experience with pregnancy discrimination, also supports the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (along with many of her fellow candidates). The proposal would force employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant workers.

Joe Biden

Biden has been vocal on issues of domestic violence and sexual violence on college campuses for decades. In the early nineties, he was a key sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act, which he calls his “proudest legislative achievement.”