REI’s new headquarters are like summer camp for grown-ups

In Bellevue’s Spring District, 20 minutes east of Seattle, a new type of workplace is emerging. Designers at the architecture firm NBBJ have meditated on what the ideal office of the future might look like, and have come up with this: streets in the sky, adaptable meeting spaces, and outdoorsy features like blueberry bogs and a campfire. This is the new headquarters for the outdoors company REI.

REI is a co-op that sells outdoor equipment, so a workplace that prioritized sustainability and harmony between the Pacific Northwest’s landscape and the workspaces within the building was paramount. Currently, REI’s headquarters are based in nearby Kent, and more than 1,400 people work there; this July, employees have plans to fully move into the new eight-acre Bellevue campus.

“With REI, one of the things we discussed really early on was to create design drivers; one was ‘everything outdoors,’ so it was really important that the boundaries of indoor and outdoor were blurred,” says Mindy Levine-Archer, partner and architect at NBBJ that designed REI’s headquarters. “It was important that, at any time in the workday, you could either physically be outdoors or visually see outdoors.”

The workplace is essentially a series of walkways; the project surrounds two large outdoor courtyards, connected by bridges. The facade of the building is marked by large windows and garage doors, which roll up to invite natural light and a cooling breeze into the office. While most workspace designers agree that windows oriented to break up wallspace and allow light in are essential for employees today, REI’s office takes this a step further: large-scale doors don’t simulate the feeling of being outside, they ensure it.

Nikki Easterday, REI’s experience design manager who oversaw the design of the new campus, says that the natural environment played a large role in how they conceived of the space: “In Seattle, it rains all the time, so we made sure that corridors were open but covered so you can be outside but still do your work, and can walk between any meeting or office by walking outside, which is pretty amazing.”

One of NBBJ’s other design drivers was a concept called “80/20,” in which NBBJ designs most of the necessary infrastructure, but gives employees the freedom to customize the space. Within this framework, the architecture firm provided things such as conference rooms and pathways around the campus, but leaves certain details up to REI (like how to use the green space located on the building’s roof). “They get to modify their space on a regular basis to work with whatever they’re needing and wanting at a particular time,” Levine-Archer says. “We gave them the infrastructure to test whatever they might want, we gave them the structure they might need, and then they’re going to DIY it in the way they need . . . specifics are really something they’re going to be providing.”

Unsurprisingly for a company that promotes an active lifestyle, the headquarters have stairs in spades. “REI is stair culture: they like to move, they’re not sedentary, they want to move around a project as best they can,” Levine-Archer says. “We included additional stairs not necessarily required for exiting, but just to move around. You’re able to fluidly move around the project and get that exercise.”