This village for the homeless just got a new addition: 3D-printed houses

For the last few years, Tim Shea has lived in an RV in a small community outside Austin that was designed for people who were once chronically homeless. In early May, he’ll move from the RV into one of the community’s first 3D-printed homes—a small house with walls made from a concrete-like material that were automatically extruded from a giant, 33-foot-long machine.

“It’s amazing,” says Shea, who has been watching the new home rise from his RV. “Sometimes I’ll just stand at the end of the property for an hour and watch them work.”

Icon, the Austin-based startup that designed the 3D printer, is building six small homes on the site, called Community First! Village, and recently began using the same technology to build homes in Mexico for people living in extreme poverty, creating the world’s first 3D-printed neighborhood. The company believes that 3D printing can help substantially drive down the cost of housing.

“When we were first trying to imagine how we could use technology to tackle the global housing crisis, we couldn’t find anything else that had all of these promising advantages,” says Jason Ballard, Icon’s cofounder and CEO. First, since the printer can work autonomously and continuously, it’s a faster way to build. “Right now, even if all builders in America were working at capacity, we still wouldn’t be building houses even to achieve replacement rate for the houses that are falling apart or getting too old, much less deliver housing for all the population growth in a lot of major urban and desirable areas,” he says. While many argue that it makes sense to build new apartment buildings in urban areas rather than single-family homes, he believes that small single-family houses can still play an important role in many areas, and many people prefer to live in them.

At the site in Austin, the printer worked on three houses simultaneously, each with a different design, as it used a digital blueprint. The printer squirts out layers of the company’s custom, low-cost material to build walls as high as 8.5 feet and as wide as 28 feet; the walls for a single small house can be completed over 24 hours.

For now, the rest of the house is built traditionally. Workers prepare the site and lay a foundation, and after the walls are printed, they add the roof, windows, doors, and electrical, and plumbing systems. The printer replaces the traditional methods of building the structure, insulation, sheathing, moisture barrier, and finishing. The company is also beginning to experiment with adding plumbing and electrical systems into the 3D print. “Depending on how you’re counting, we’re replacing five or six different trades and potentially 20 to 30 humans on an American project with one automating technology that can be operated with three people,” says Ballard.

Automation, combined with the low cost of the material, means that houses can be meaningfully less expensive to build. Though the technology is still at an early stage and the company won’t yet share costs, it believes that it will ultimately be possible to print a home at half the cost of traditional construction, in half the time.