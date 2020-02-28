How to get your free McDonald’s Egg McMuffin on ‘National Egg McMuffin Day’

Do you love the McDonald’s Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich? The answer is probably “yes” considering it’s ranked as the fifth best-selling McDonald’s menu item of all time. And if you are an Egg McMuffin-lover, we’ve got great news: McDonald’s is giving away free Egg McMuffins in honor of “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

Now is “National Egg McMuffin Day” a real holiday? Of course not—it’s a marketing exercise by one of the world’s best-known fast-food joints. But it’s a delicious marketing exercise, at least. And in honor of the fake holiday, which takes place on Monday, March 2, McDonald’s is giving everyone a free Egg McMuffin sandwich. Here’s how to get yours:

Make sure you’ve downloaded the official McDonald’s mobile app and registered an account in it. Then on Monday, March 2, go to a participating McDonald’s (the app will tell you which stores are participating) between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (local time). Follow the “National Egg McMuffin Day” redemption instructions in the app while you’re in the participating McDonald’s and get ready to gobble down that delicious bacon, egg, cheese, and toasted muffin delight.

Keep in mind that the free Egg McMuffin deal is limited to the hours above and only on Monday, March 2. The freebie is also limited to one Egg McMuffin per registered user in the McDonald’s app. But we’re sure your local McD’s will be happy to sell you another one while you’re there.