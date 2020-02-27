Report: Bloomberg reached out to Yang to be his VP

Mike Bloomberg is realizing that it takes more than blanketing the country with half a billion dollars’ worth of ads, a pile of silly memes, and defensive reactions to tough questions during Democratic primary debates to build appeal for his presidential candidacy.

In a bid to harness the momentum of the Yang Gang, the intensely enthusiastic followers of former candidate Andrew Yang, Bloomberg’s campaign reached out to Yang to court him for a possible endorsement, as well as becoming the former NYC mayor’s running mate, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Yang, who once quipped that Bloomberg is like a “movie director who casts himself,” isn’t interested in joining the cast just yet, with the WSJ noting that he “didn’t commit to join forces.” And the Yang Gang took to Twitter this afternoon, largely to express their disapproval in typically understated terms:

The ex-candidate, who recently dropped out of the race after performing poorly in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, is now a CNN contributor.