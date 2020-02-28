Consider these 4 steps before you fire an employee

All the signs were there. One of our employees (let’s call her Jessica) had been unusually quiet. Her work quality was slipping; she was often the last to arrive in the morning, and among the first to leave. Jessica was disengaged.

There are lots of studies that document the perils of employee disengagement. A 2017 report from The Engagement Institute revealed that disengaged employees cost U.S. companies between $450 and $550 billion each year. And a Gallup study showed that organizations that rank in the top quartile of employee engagement are 21% more profitable than those in the bottom.

A disengaged employee is mentally and emotionally disconnected from their work. As an employer, when you see it happening, it’s easy to consider dismissal. But if you’ve hired an otherwise-strong team member—someone who’s smart, fits the culture, and has a good track record—training or reassignment is often a better solution. Here are four things you should consider before you give that employee the boot.

Step one: Don’t make assumptions

Personal struggles, health issues, and even a behind-the-scenes conflict in your organization can dramatically affect work behavior. That’s why it’s crucial to start with a kind and honest conversation. If the problem isn’t personal, there’s another root cause.

Someone like Jessica, for example, might not have the necessary skills or knowledge for her role or doesn’t have the time and resources to execute her responsibilities. She might be uninspired or under-challenged, or doesn’t realize she’s underperforming. Perhaps she’s not clear on what the company expects from her, and there isn’t enough incentive for her to perform at her best.

Disengagement is rarely a one-way street, so examine your company’s role in the matter. Be honest when you ask yourself—from dysfunctional teams to low pay to distracted leaders, how has your organization contributed to the issue?

Step two: explore training opportunities

If an employee needs to expand their skills, training is a great option. You don’t want to lose a strong team member simply because he needs to master data analysis or conflict resolution. Remember that training can cover both technical and soft skills.