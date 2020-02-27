Elizabeth Warren plays hilarious game of name-that-billionaire-supervillain with Stephen Colbert

Who: Stephen Colbert and Elizabeth Warren

Why we care: For a presidential candidate hell-bent on equality, Elizabeth Warren sure soaked up a lot of TV time for herself Wednesday night. Around the same time that she appeared on CNN, handily silencing a Bernie supporter who emerged from a time warp to drop a “Baba Booey” on live TV, she also showed up on Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk shop.

In advance of the imminent South Carolina primary this Saturday, Colbert flew down to his hometown of Charlestown to break bread with Warren and talk about Southern cuisine. Through the lens of food, the two manage to riff on a melange of issues, both political and personal. (The culinary premise stems from a moment in Tuesday’s umpteenth Democratic debate, in which Warren spoke of her surprisingly vast appetite.) The clear highlight of the segment starts at about 3:20, though, when Colbert quizzes Warren on the billionaires she is hoping to tax.

Overall, the Southern summit proved another opportunity for Warren to show off the withering wit and comedic timing that she displayed in a CNN town hall last October. Have a look at the full video below.