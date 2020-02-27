Apple just lost its VP of manufacturing design, while another ops exec is looking to leave

Apple has just lost one veteran executive, with another veteran exec looking to depart soon, reports Bloomberg . Nick Forlenza, one of the company’s VPs of manufacturing design has left the company due to retirement. Forlenza’s “manufacturing design” title doesn’t mean he had the responsibility of designing Apple products, rather his position was an operations role, which is responsible for the production processes for manufacturing Apple’s devices.

The other exec Bloomberg says will soon depart is Duco Pasmooij, a longtime operations VP at the company who in recent years has moved to the company’s augmented reality division. As an operations VP, Pasmooij spent years overseeing product operations related to the iPhone.

Forlenza’s and Pasmooij’s roles are critical in supply chain management—an area that is particularly vulnerable right now given Trump’s trade tariffs with China and the spread of the coronavirus impacting operations at manufacturing facilities overseas. However, Bloomberg reports that neither of those situations are responsible for the two execs’ exits. Apple currently has around 100 vice presidents who report to CEO Tim Cook and other senior executives.