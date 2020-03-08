Building the next generation of sports-business leaders

A palpable sense of anticipation fills the air of a light-filled New York City loft on a cold, sunny day in January. The entrepreneurs gathered here know that they’ll be meeting sports trailblazers—including Billie Jean King and Jackie Joyner-Kersee—and laying the groundwork for ambitious business plans. They don’t yet know about the thousands of dollars already pledged to them or the deep connections they’ll be forming this weekend, but there is a strong feeling that anything is possible.

The women have gathered from across the globe to participate in a groundbreaking initiative over the following two days. The sports-apparel giant adidas, in partnership with iFundWomen—a startup platform offering crowdfunding, grants, and expert business coaching designed for female entrepreneurs—has selected each due to their innovative ideas for sports entrepreneurship. As they share their stories with one another, the full range of their creativity—from an app that helps women take their menstrual cycle into account while training to a program combining education with girls’ soccer—becomes clear.

“We are forming this partnership with iFundWomen because we know that women do not get the same amount of support as their male counterparts,” says Alexa Andersen, senior director of global women’s brand communications at adidas. “At adidas, we are committed to bringing more sports into the lives of women.”

This lack of support is a very real phenomenon for both athletes and entrepreneurs. Professional women athletes must still fight for competitive compensation, and female founders receive a tiny percentage of available venture capital, the vital early-stage funds that can make or break an emerging business. Each of the nine founders here believes that the coaching and mentorship for which iFundWomen is known—supported by the worldwide reach and influence of adidas—will provide them with a leg up as they begin their respective business journeys.

A MASSIVE FUNDING GAP

Karen Cahn , founder and CEO of iFundWomen, traces her own company’s origin story back to this discrepancy. “We exist because there is a massive funding gap for women entrepreneurs across all sectors,” she tells the group. “And only 1% of the companies, regardless of the gender of the founder, will ever raise venture capital. What do the rest of us do? We max out our credit cards or we try to take out loans to fund our businesses.”

With the support of the adidas and iFundWomen initiative, these female founders will avoid the pitfalls of self-funding while trying to scale their businesses and, consequently, help to support even more women in the sports world. When they learn that, in addition to the crowdfunding iFundWomen is facilitating on its campaign pages, they will each receive a $10,000 grant from adidas, there is a collective gasp of appreciation. “What could your business do with $10,000 right now?” Cahn asks. “We’ll discuss that in your mentoring sessions.”

While the funding is clearly thrilling, the mentorship sessions stand to have an even greater impact on their lives. As part of its commitment to supporting these entrepreneurs, iFundWomen is sponsoring a year of mentorship, which will begin later in the day with in-depth sessions led by Cahn and two of her colleagues.