A pitch for ‘SNL’: Make John Mulaney the permanent host

When John Mulaney ‘s self-titled sitcom flopped in 2014, it might have seemed like he made a mistake leaving his writing job at SNL.

Now that Mulaney has boosted his profile as an A-list standup with a multi-special deal at Netflix and a bunch of other projects, it seems more like Saturday Night Live made a mistake by letting him go.

Of course, there is one way to rectify the situation: make John Mulaney the permanent host.

The comedian and erstwhile Spider-Ham is returning this weekend to host SNL for the third time in just under two years. He doesn’t have anything to promote, really; his adult-friendly kids special came out on Netflix back in December, just after his appearance on Apple TV Plus’s Dickinson, and the next season of Big Mouth is still far off. He’s hosting SNL this weekend because, what the hell, why not have John Mulaney host SNL this weekend? Why not have him host every weekend? He clearly likes being there, and they clearly like having him.

Sure, he’s such an in-demand touring standup that Lorne Michaels had to “send” this funny letter to the Canadians that Mulaney is jilting at a scheduled show in Toronto this weekend in order to host. If he was the resident guest every week, though, both parties could probably figure out some kind of scheduling workaround.

Now I know what you’re thinking: “Saturday Night Live is a democracy, not a monarchy. Everyone with a third-tier DC superhero movie or a hot Quibi series on deck should get a turn to host! How else would we find out whether Kit Harrington has cue-card-reading chops?”

Good points, all!