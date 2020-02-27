Elon Musk asks all job candidates this one question

Back in 2017, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla was asked how he hires team members. He explained that he asks job candidates one simple but important question: “Tell me about some of the most difficult problems you worked on and how you solved them.”

While you’ll likely never be interviewed by Elon Musk, and you may not ever be asked this exact question in an interview, you can make yourself a stronger applicant by using it as a guiding principle in these five ways:

1. Be a problem-solver



This question is relevant no matter what industry you’re in. Write down the problems or challenges you’ve faced in each job you’ve had, and for each, indicate the steps you took to solve the problem, and the positive results you got. In doing this, you will be shaping your thinking around the impact you’ve had, rather than simply around the jobs you’ve been given.

2. Show your specific accomplishments

Once you’ve fully considered the question, look at your résumé and make sure it conveys these accomplishments, rather than simply listing the litany of positions you’ve held.

For example, avoid saying you were the director of marketing, overseeing a team of five professionals, and responsible for developing brand leadership for your company. That’s just a description of the job you were given. Instead, you could say you were director of marketing, and in that role, you and your team transformed your company’s brand from one that was No.6 in its market to one that was recently identified as No.1 in that same space.

3. Prepare properly

Creating well-structured responses can be challenging. There’s so much we want to say, but sometimes our thoughts come out of our mouths topsy-turvy. But learning to create smooth and persuasive answers is a skill, like any other. (It’s actually the topic of my most recent book, Impromptu: Leading in the Moment.) The most important thing you need to do is prepare properly by writing out potential questions and rehearsing your answers.

Once you’ve got all your answers written down, in full sentences, rehearse them out loud. You can do this best if you can convince a friend or a mentor to play the part of the interviewer. Rehearsing in your head is never as good as rehearsing out loud.