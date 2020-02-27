How to talk about your past successes in a job interview

When you started out in your career, you probably didn’t give much thought to talking about your past. After all, you have yet to reach professional milestones, so you probably talked about your future and your potential.

Now that you’ve been working for years, you have a past when it comes to your career. You’ve executed complex projects, and you’ve made big sales. You’ve delivered innovations that mattered.

So how do you go about bringing up your past in the best way? By following this three-step formula, you’ll have a smooth, no-fail approach to talk about your history in your next interview in a way that shows you have so many future opportunities.

Step 1: Be direct

If the interviewer asks, “What’s one example of success?” Don’t say, “Well, it depends on how you define success . . .” or “Some people define success in different ways . . .” or “There are so many factors that I considered important in achieving success.”

Of course, you may be trying to buy time to think of what to say, but by not getting to the point immediately, you don’t engage your interviewer. It’s that fast-food slogan—they want it their way and fast.

One of the easiest and best ways to begin is by connecting to the subject of their questions. So if they ask for examples of your success, start with “One example of my success . . .” If they ask about a problem you solved, begin with “One of the problems I solved . . .” Then give a concrete example and own your success. Answering your interviewer’s question directly keeps them involved and interested in you. That opens the door to elaborate on your accomplishments, which can help you stand out as a candidate.

Step 2: Be relevant

If you are a cook interviewing with a restaurant owner to be the next chef, you don’t want to go on and on about how by experimenting with new combinations of spices, you achieved just the right aroma and the right flavor. You want to tell the restaurant owner that you developed a soup that was high margin and created an incredible Instagram following that increased sales and number of visitors to the restaurant. Of course, if you were interviewing with the chef, you’d want to talk about the spices and the innovation in ingredients.