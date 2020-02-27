Tech was supposed to fix tipping. So why are we more confused than ever?

Imagine you’re in line at a coffee shop. You order your usual cappuccino and swipe your credit card to pay. Then the cashier swivels a little screen that prompts you for a tip—before the espresso shot is pulled or a drop of milk steamed.

Do you tip more, perhaps hoping that it will lead to a better drink? Or less or none at all, peeved at being asked to reward service that hasn’t happened yet? Do you feel pressured into tipping the suggested amounts, which can equate to more than half the price of the drink?

This is a dilemma that most of us are increasingly facing in a variety of settings where previously you might have encountered a lone tip jar with change and crumpled dollar bills. Now we’re being asked to fork over a $3 tip for a $4 coffee drink.

In recently published research, we explored how this new pre-service tipping etiquette is affecting consumers—and what it meant for the baristas and other employees hoping for a reward for their efforts.

The pre-service tip invasion

Point-of-sale platforms such as Square and Clover are making it easier than ever for businesses large and small to seamlessly integrate tip requests into the service experience.

While most of us are used to filling out the tip line on a receipt at a full-service, sit-down restaurant, we are now seeing tip requests occur in many new environments, such as cafés and bakeries, fast-casual delis and food trucks, and even retail stores, flower shops, and liquor stores.

Articles in the popular press about the trend suggest that some prefer the convenience of tipping when placing their order. Others say they feel that they are being guilted into tipping employees who have not yet provided a service—and who have done little more than type in an order and hand over a muffin.