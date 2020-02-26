This stunning animated short was made with 600 flapjacks in honor of National Pancake Day

Even if you’re not Christian, or just don’t subscribe to Pope St. Gregory’s A.D. 600 edict prohibiting followers from eating meat and animal products during Lent, you may have heard yesterday was Pancake Day. Even secular culture can get down with any excuse to celebrate this most righteous of breakfast treats, and it’s become an international day of gastronomic note.
To celebrate, artists Wriggles & Robins created an animated short called Max’s Journey to the Moon that used 600 pancakes as its expressive medium of choice. Stunning, delicious, and the perfect excuse for pancakes on a Wednesday.