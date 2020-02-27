How to get your finances in order before you quit or switch careers

Staying at a job that makes you unhappy isn’t just painful and uncomfortable. It can wreak havoc on your mental health, lower your productivity, and make you doubt your ability. The same is true for remaining in a field that no longer serves your passion.

So when that urge comes along to jump ship, return to school, or pivot to a different industry, it’s compelling to dive right in. Unfortunately, most of us can’t afford to quit our gigs and be income-free for an undefined period of time. Here’s how to financially prep for this period of flux:

Start saving as soon as possible.

Though this is pretty much a no-brainer, consumer analyst and money expert Julie Ramhold says the first step to taking any risk is building your nest egg. If it takes longer to find another opportunity that fits what you’re looking for, it’s important to be able to meet your living expenses without worry. Or, if you’re going to switch careers totally, you may be “out of work” while you brush up on new skills for an extended period. If this is the case, going into squirrel mode will serve you—and your bank account—well. Though it may not be possible, Ramhold suggests erring on the side of being overly cautious and start saving more around a year before you plan on making a big change.

“Your goal should be to cover monthly expenses for as long as you can, so if you plan to be out of work for six months, make sure you have enough put away to cover those six months and then some, like emergencies that could pop up,” she explains. “Doing so will mean you’re prepared for whatever life throws at you when you don’t have a job or you’re still getting settled in a new one.”

Check in with your relationship with money.

As you begin to develop your exit strategy, remember that throwing a grenade into your current professional life isn’t just a threat to your wallet; it can be a threat to your psyche, too. That’s why the CEO of EnrichHer, Roshawnna Novellus, suggests checking in about your mentality toward money. Does discussing finances stress you out? Do you have anxiety thinking about not knowing where—or when—your next income stream will arrive?

The more you can mentally prep yourself for this uncertainty, the better equipped you’ll be to deal with any emotions that bubble up in the process. “It’s important to have your financial affairs in order for many reasons, including peace of mind, reduced stress, and providing yourself the ability to focus,” says Novellus. “If your personal relationship with money isn’t good, it might cause a lot of turbulence when doing something new.”

An impactful way to examine your triggers and build confidence in your ability to weather this transition is to connect with like-minded people. Joining circles of entrepreneurs who took similar leaps of faith or seeking out mentors who can provide an outsider’s perspective can be encouraging.