There are now more new coronavirus infections outside of China than inside, WHO warns

In an alarming statement, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned today there are now more new infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus occurring outside of China than inside. That suggests the disease is rapidly spreading across new countries. In remarks today, Ghebreyesus said ( via The Guardian ):

Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time. The sudden increases of cases in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea are deeply concerning. There are now cases linked to Iran in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman. There are now cases linked to Italy in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

And it gets worse: Since the infections in the countries Ghebreyesus stated, new infections have occurred in Greece and Brazil. The Brazilian infection is the first reported case of the coronavirus in South America, and, as Business Insider points out, it now means the virus has reached every continent except Antarctica. More worrying: A man died in Paris overnight, yet authorities say the man did not travel to China or northern Italy, which currently has the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

So is it time to declare a pandemic? Not yet, says Ghebreyesus: