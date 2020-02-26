U.S. regulators order self-driving bus operator EasyMile to stop carrying passengers

The France-based autonomous shuttle company EasyMile has been ordered to stop carrying passengers on its 16 self-driven buses in 10 states after a passenger in Ohio was injured when one of the buses came to a sudden stop, reports Reuters .

The injury happened when a passenger riding an EasyMile bus in Columbus, Ohio, fell from her seat as the bus made an emergency stop. At the time the bus was driving at seven miles per hour. The incident caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to order EasyMile to stop carrying passengers on all of its U.S.-based buses as the regulator probes “safety issues related to both vehicle technology and operations.”

Regarding the incident, EasyMile said that the bus carrying the passenger who was thrown from her seat “made an emergency stop as it is programmed to do for safety.” The company also pointed out that while the NHTSA has ordered EasyMile to stop carrying passengers, its vehicles are still allowed on U.S. roads. The company said this was “a clear indication [the NHTSA] considers them safe for other road users.”

EasyMile first announced its self-driving buses were coming to America all the way back in 2015.