Why Comcast just bought a streaming service you’ve probably never heard of

Sources told CNBC that Comcast paid $100 million for Xumo, which has about 10 million monthly active users. That’s less than the $340 million that Viacom (now ViacomCBS) spent on Pluto TV last year, though Pluto already had 12 million users at that point and is now used by more than 22 million people every month. The Wall Street Journal also reported last week that Fox is in talks to spend upwards of $500 million on Tubi, another free streaming service with more than 25 million users.

So what’s behind the latest free streaming TV acquisition? According to CNBC, Comcast was interested in the way Xumo works with TV makers to preload its service onto their sets, usually with the TV maker’s own branding attached. If you’ve bought a television from LG, Vizio, or Panasonic lately and have noticed them hawking free TV channels, that’s the work of Xumo. The startup also provides some content in the free Roku Channel app on Roku streaming players and smart TVs, and was behind Redbox’s recent launch of a free live TV streaming service.

The idea is that Comcast could use that reach to promote its own Xfinity services or its upcoming Peacock streaming service (which will also have a free tier). CNBC hinted at an acqui-hire element as well, saying that “Xumo’s leadership also impressed the company.”

I suggest a slightly different explanation: Buying Xumo is all about the imminent decline of TV network advertising in the age of cord-cutting.

Looking at Comcast’s most recent earnings statement, the numbers don’t look too bad. During 2019, cable network revenue for Comcast-owned NBCUniversal declined by 2.2%, and broadcast revenue fell by 10.3%, but 2018’s numbers were largely propped up by advertising during the winter Olympics, the Super Bowl, and political ads from the midterm elections. Take those away and NBCUniversal’s numbers were slightly up, 1% for cable and 0.1% for broadcast.

Here’s the problem: Comcast notes that even those gains were the result of higher pricing, “partially offset by audience ratings declines.” It’s charging more for ads, but fewer people are watching.