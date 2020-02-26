Here’s when you should (and shouldn’t) trust your gut

Once upon a time, humans were little more than monkeys. We had a smaller skull than we do now, and it primarily consisted of the limbic brain. That’s the deep, emotional, intuitive part of the brain—surrounded by a slim sliver of the outer cortex.

Over time, our digestive tract shrank as our outer cortex grew, becoming as dense as the limbic brain. The growth of this rational part of the brain brought about articulated speech and the ability to predict and plan for the future. As we became more logical and able to communicate and exist in larger tribes, we talked more and felt less. We moved away from emotions and intuition to logic and facts, and survival through competition became our means to an end.

Now, we live in a world that values logic and considers emotions as weak. It seems like decisions based on intuition have little or no place in today’s society. Over time, we’ve neglected the gut and the limbic brain, and placed the cortex on a pedestal. We’ve demoted depth, passion and instinct to fixate on surface-level capabilities—exams, rote-learning, and transactional relationships. We are more connected with material gain than joy. At the same time, increased stress, processed food, and antibiotics have massively diminished the biodiversity of our gut flora, which compromises more than our physical resilience.

The science of trusting your gut

One thing is now a scientific certainty: the gut-brain link is far from a mystical “sixth sense.” As a neuroscientist, I share the research to back this up with my skeptical clients. I start by explaining that their gut produces a staggering 90% of their serotonin. This neurotransmitter acts as a “happy” hormone that regulates mood, and in the gut as a paracrine-signaling molecule. As a result, it induces a change in close-by cells in the body.

The gut houses the enteric nervous system. It works unconsciously in much the same way you breathe and the way your heart beats—without any intervention from your conscious brain. The gut is a connected system that links back to the brain in several ways, including the vagus nerve and cytokine transmission. This is a three-way communication between the brain, gut neurons, and the gut bacteria.

Neurobiological research has revealed a complex communication system between the millions of neurons embedded in the gut walls and the limbic brain, and found that this system is integral to our decision-making capability. The gut–brain system helps govern not only the healthy functioning of our digestive system but also complex brain functions like motivation and wisdom.

Your well-being and the brain

The physical health of our gut supports the healthy functioning of this three-way system. A 2016 research paper published in Trends in Neurosciences shows that taking a good-quality probiotic for one month to rebalance gut flora reduces negative thinking, while according to a 2015 study in the Netherlands, probiotic supplementation seemed to reduce “cognitive reactivity” to low mood. Just as our thinking is slower and harder when we have a cold or are in pain, a depleted, inflamed, or struggling gut will cloud our intuition.