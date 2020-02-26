Can your Apple Watch help prevent a stroke?

Apple has announced another health study in partnership with Johnson & Johnson, this time aimed at proving the Apple Watch can prevent stroke. Called Heartline, it’s the company’s most ambitious medical research project yet, testing the limits of how useful wearables are in the context of daily health.

“We are conducting the world’s largest ever cardiovascular clinical trial, and it will definitively answer: if you combine great digital wearable technology with a great engaging app and you can keep people in the clinical study, can you bring down the rate of stroke and death in people with atrial fibrillation?” says Paul Burton, vice president of Medical Affairs and Internal Medicine at Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The study aims to reach 150,000 people. Anyone over 65 on Medicare with an iPhone can opt in by downloading the Heartline app in the App Store. All participants will have access to an iPhone health app, designed in part by Janssen, that aims to getting people to improve their overall health. The CDC estimates that 80% of stroke can be prevented through lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, blood pressure levels, and cholesterol levels, as well as exercising regularly.

The app has Apple’s signature rings, representing health goals such as calories burned and steps taken represented in colorful loops. It will push users to stand up multiple times a day if they’re sitting for too long. It also has articles and tips for leading a heart healthy lifestyle. Users will also be asked to fill out questionnaires that gauge how the app is impacting a person’s understanding of what constitutes healthy behavior. To entice users to engage with the app and its content, Apple is paying: Participants can earn $150 or more over the course of two years.

Among the users of the iPhone app, a randomized group will be instructed to get an Apple Watch, which can use its heart rate monitor to detect signs of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can cause blot clots and lead to stroke. If the app sees evidence of atrial fibrillation, it will suggest the participant see their doctor for follow-up care. The three-year study will also look at whether the app can play a role in medication adherence for those who have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or previously suffered a stroke.

Back to the drawing board

Apple Watch has faced criticism for its work on atrial fibrillation in the past. Its last study, published in November, showed that the Apple Watch was capable of detecting atrial fibrillation with some accuracy. However, it also showed that just because it was able to detect an arrhythmia doesn’t mean the Watch was able to get people to do something about it. Of the 2,161 people who were notified of an irregular heartbeat, only 450 followed up on the alert by sending in additional information (in the form of an heartbeat monitoring patch).

It’s up to a doctor to verify whether a patient has atrial fibrillation.