How to know when your obsession with productivity might be hurting your career

Whether it’s to fit more into a day or to carve out some extra free time, many of us are interested in boosting our productivity. This never-ending quest to get more done, however, could be coming at a great cost. While completing a high volume of tasks can feel good in the moment, you’re probably sacrificing creativity, says Bruce Daisley, author of the new book Eat Sleep Work Repeat: 30 Hacks for Bringing Joy to Your Job .

“Every week we have hours of meetings, hundreds of emails, and open offices with interruptions,” he says. “As a result, most of our best intentions go out the window. We try to eke out every last drop of productivity, but knowledge workers often find it difficult to pinpoint what they’ve created that day.”

When we celebrate productivity, we imagine that a focused brain comes up with better ideas that can bring you closer to big-picture goals. But that’s not the case, says Daisley, who recently left his post as Twitter’s vice president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Instead, creativity often comes by using methods that look and feel very unproductive.

Daisley likes to use the example of screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, creator of The West Wing and The Social Network: “He told the Hollywood Reporter that his best ideas came to him in the shower,” says Daisley. “So he had a shower installed in the corner of his office and claims that he took six to eight showers a day. In a world obsessed with productivity, it’s important to realize that flashes of inspiration, realization, and epiphany happen when our brains are relaxed.”

The Maker’s Mindset

If your job requires creativity, you need a maker’s mindset that embraces deep thinking, which takes time. The productivity mindset encourages us to break down schedules into 15-minute chunks to execute tasks easily. But you can’t schedule in ideating, especially if you’re subject to constant interruptions or distractions, says Daisley.

To understand the difference between having a productivity mindset and a maker’s mindset, Daisley points to Cal Newport’s body of research on shallow and deep work.

“Shallow work feels productive, because we’re getting lots done and checking things off the list,” he says. “But it’s not concentrated, and we don’t usually have breakthroughs. Four-hour blocks for deep work are incredibly powerful. But a block interrupted with a 30-minute meeting is not just a block interrupted; it’s a block destroyed.”