Salone del Mobile, the world’s largest design fair, is postponed due to coronavirus

As coronavirus spread through China, it halted production on all sorts of goods, as employees fell sick or under quarantine. Now that it’s found its way into Italy, coronavirus is impacting the world of design: Salone del Mobile in Milan is being delayed to June 16-21 from its original start date in April. The new dates are in big, bold lettering on the event’s website .

It’s possible you’ve never heard of the event before, but Salone del Mobile is the world’s largest furniture fair, and features numerous small- and large-scale installations from creatives across the world. It’s the place trends in furnishings, industrial design, and architecture are often born—no wonder Google and Sony have both shown up in recent years in a quest to be part of the conversation in design.

Notably, Salone del Mobile isn’t canceled entirely. But earlier this year, coronavirus concerns led many companies to pull out of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world’s largest fair for smartphones. MWC was outright canceled for 2020. No doubt, we will continue to see major worldwide events postponed or delayed until coronavirus comes under control—so much so that even the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo are in jeopardy.