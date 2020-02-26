How to make a decision when you’ve got two good options

When confronted with a decision, most of us default to choosing between A and B because, at first blush, the world appears binary. Black and white, male and female, yes and no.

When faced with a decision, if we don’t immediately get an internal “hell yes” or “hell no,” we might try to push our brain to an answer. We make lists of pros and cons. We apply logic and analysis. We weigh the risks and rewards. We agonize for hours, days, or weeks. Yet, sometimes, “hell yes” eludes us.

You need only look at the light spectrum to see how immensely varietal the colors are, offering far more nuance than initially meets the eye. In our experience, this means that another option is waiting to be uncovered.

Option C.

We began riffing on this idea while discussing a decision that Vicki was facing. There were solid justifications for both options, but neither had that deeply settling sense of yes–that feeling of knowing–when your body, mind, and heart melt into a brew of congruity. So we came at it from a different angle by teasing out the compelling parts of both options, mixing them together, and seeing what new equation began to emerge.

Kristin witnessed a similar scenario while working with a client on a career plateau. The client was a star employee but hadn’t made the jump into leadership. After clarifying that she indeed was interested in leadership, they began looking at the culture in her company and where that did/didn’t align with the type of leader she wanted to be. Then, we defined what her hallmark of leadership would look like–an approach with a deeper chance of long-term success than putting her into a mold that didn’t fit.

Vicki created her own “hell yes” job a few years ago simply by asking for it. After months of traditional job searching had produced lukewarm results, Vicki’s Option C involved approaching a new organization in another city to convey her enthusiasm for their mission along with her relevant skill set. Today, she leads her clients to move beyond the standard A/B options of “stay in the job” or “passively job search” to proactively designing their own Option C.