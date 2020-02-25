Jif peanut butter enters “GIF” pronunciation debate with cheeky, limited-edition label

One would assumed that the debate on the correct pronunciation of “GIF” ended back in 2013 when the creator of the graphics interchange format, aka GIF, Steven Wilhite, told The New York Times : “It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”

That, of course, was far from the end.

Some use the soft and hard “g” pronunciations interchangeably. Others argue the hard “g” is warranted because it corresponds to “graphics” in the acronym, which never fails to trigger someone else in the room who wastes no time referring you Wilhite’s definitive declaration.

And now, for what it’s worth, the peanut brand Jif has entered the chat.

In collaboration with the GIF-making platform Giphy, Jif has created two new labels for its peanut butter: one that reads “Gif: Animated looping images” with a “hard g” sticker, and another that reads “Jif: Creamy peanut butter” with a “soft g” sticker.

For a no-stir peanut butter, they sure are stirring the pot.

“We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif,” said Rebecca Scheidler, Jif’s vice president of marketing, in a statement. “So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations!”