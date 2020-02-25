Iran’s deputy health minister in charge of coronavirus briefings has caught the virus himself

In troubling news, Iran’s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi has himself caught the COVID-19 coronavirus. Harirchi has been the point man in Iran since the outbreak of the virus there, delivering regular briefings to journalists in the country. News of Harirchi testing positive for the coronavirus was first reported by the AFP news agency.

#BREAKING Iran deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus: adviser pic.twitter.com/PcOR4UkZ4z — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 25, 2020

The news is especially troubling as Iran’s deputy health minister is presumably one of the most informed people about the disease and methods for preventing its spread in the Middle East. Yet that knowledge has not kept him from testing positive for the disease.

Iran became the latest hotbed of coronavirus activity this week with at least 95 confirmed infections, of which 15 of those infected have died. That’s the greatest number of people who have been killed by the virus in any one country outside of China.

The news on the Iranian deputy health minister’s infection is breaking, so we’ll update this post as more information becomes available.